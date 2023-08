How did you feel about the content of this article?

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the government of Vladimir Putin has arrested hundreds of citizens for involvement in espionage. | Photo: EFE/EPA/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

The Federal Security Service of the Russian government (FSB) reported on Monday (28) the arrest of a former employee of the American consulate in Vladivostok who “passed special information to the US about the war in Ukraine”.

According to the statement, citizen Robert Shonov “shared documents from September 2022 to the date of his arrest regarding Russia’s special military operation” in the enemy country.

Among the confidential information was the difficulty of recruiting young Russians for military service, the army’s plan of action and analyzes of the popularity of Putin’s government.

The security body said the former official “provided the service” to two American diplomats, Jeffrey Sullin and David Bernstein, in exchange for a “material reward”.

According to the AFP news agency, the Russian citizen will now face the charge of “confidential collaboration with a foreign government”, which can carry up to eight years in prison.

On the other hand, in the month of August alone, Ukraine announced two arrests of alleged Russian agents accused of transmitting information to Moscow’s intelligence on possible military targets in the southern region of the country and of trying to assassinate the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.