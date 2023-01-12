In Moscow, a 38-year-old man was placed in a pre-trial detention center for corrupting little girls on the Internet

In Moscow, a 38-year-old man was arrested and placed in a pre-trial detention center for corrupting little girls on the Internet. On Thursday, January 12, Lente.ru was informed by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the agency, in December 2022, the defendant met the 13-year-old victim on a social network and sent her intimate photos. In addition, another victim has been identified.

On the fact of the incident, a case was initiated under part 3 of article 135 (“Indecent acts committed against two or more persons”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. It is noted that the man was previously convicted under Article 242 (“Illegal production and circulation of pornographic materials or objects”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The accused will be checked for involvement in other crimes.

