Alexander Ignatenko, an employee of the Rostov zoo, arrested in Sri Lanka for collecting beetles, was hospitalized. This was announced by the vice-president of the Russian division of the International Committee for the Protection of Human Rights Ivan Melnikov, reports Interfax…

According to him, the Russian ended up in a medical facility due to the fact that his stomach ulcer, which he received in a Sri Lankan prison, worsened. “There is a risk that he will soon have to be discharged without receiving the necessary assistance due to the lack of money for treatment,” Melnikov said.

He added that Ignatenko’s condition is considered average. At the same time, the trials in the case of the illegal collection of beetles continue: they are not tolerated, even though the hospitalized Russian must be present.

In December 2020, Ignatenko and two other Russians were charged 301 counts for each insect they allegedly tried to take abroad. Russian citizens indicate that they were not going to do this.

Three Russians were detained in early 2020. Ignatenko was taken into custody while he allegedly collected and killed beetles outside the local national park. He himself insists that he found dead insects on the highway and forgot to put it out of his pocket, and this situation is a way of the Ceylon authorities to extort money from foreigners. The man faces a fine of up to 3 million rubles or 40 years in prison.