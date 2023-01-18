The Russian government announced on Tuesday (17.Jan.2023) that it will increase its contingent of soldiers to 1.5 million. The expansion of the army starts immediately and the operation is expected to be completed by 2026. According to the Russian state news agency Tassthe Russian Armed Forces have 2 million members, of which 1.15 million are military personnel.

In addition to increasing the number of military personnel, the Kremlin said it would create new military bases in Europe. According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the country will reinforce the occupied areas in Ukraine and will allocate forces to the outskirts of Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Karelia, on the border with Finland.

“It is only possible to guarantee the military security of the State and protect new federations if we strengthen the basic structures of the Armed Forces”declared the minister.

The measure is a response to escalating tensions with NATO, which has promised to deliver new batches of “heavy weapons” to Ukraine on Sunday (15.jan).

Reinforcement in the northwest region of the country aims to strengthen the border with Finland and Sweden. The 2 neighboring countries are in the process of joining the Western military alliance, which would double the alliance’s land border with Russia.

NATO understands that the war in Europe is in a “decisive phase” and that we need to provide the Ukrainians “the weapons they need to win” the conflict.

On Friday (20.jan.2023), representatives of Ukraine’s allied countries should meet at the Ramstein air base, in Germany, to discuss the next steps.