Russian Armed Forces Test Su-30SM2 Fighters with Concrete-Piercing Bombs in the SVO Zone

The Russian Armed Forces tested concrete-piercing bombs dropped from a Su-30SM2 fighter in the special military operation (SMO) zone.

It is specified that the fighter is externally indistinguishable from its predecessor, the Su-30SM – all the differences are inside. As the chief designer of the Su-30 program Oleg Pankov said, the aircraft was equipped with new weapons and a radar, which will allow pilots to easily counter the Patriot air defense systems made in the USA.

It uses integrated long-range weapons – almost everything that the Russian Federation currently has is used on it Oleg PankovChief Designer of the Su-30 program

The missiles “bite” into the ground before detonating

The peculiarity of concrete-piercing bombs is that they do not explode immediately after falling, but “bite” into the ground before detonating a few seconds later. Another difference is the significantly modified characteristics of the radar.

Long-range detection and tracking are needed. We have almost doubled the detection range compared to the Su-30SM. Both for ground and air targets. Oleg PankovChief Designer of the Su-30 program

The updated aircraft showed its first successes

As the chief designer explained, the updated aircraft with concrete-piercing bombs has already demonstrated its first successes in the air defense zone.

According to him, one of the military units of the Russian army was able to hit an American Patriot with its radar weapons just three days after receiving the fighter.

Earlier, Su-30SM2 received a “long arm”

In May, the Su-30SM2 fighter was first spotted carrying the R-37M long-range air-to-air missile, which is considered the longest-range air-to-air missile in the world.

The range of the R-37M missile with a high-explosive fragmentation warhead is believed to be 300 kilometers. Previously, they were used only by MiG-31BM and Su-35S fighters. In March 2023, it was reported that the R-37M demonstrated unique accuracy and a high probability of hitting targets within the SVO. In addition, the Su-30SM2 fighter received R-77-1 medium-range missiles.