Russian Defense Ministry announces taking control of the city of Ukrainsk in the DPR

Units of the Russian group of troops “Center” have taken control of the city of Ukrainsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was announced to journalists by the Russian Defense Ministry during a daily briefing on the situation in the special military operation zone.

The department added that the group’s fighters also defeated the manpower and equipment of one Jaeger and four mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well as a territorial defense brigade in the areas of Leonidovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Shcherbinovka, Dobropolye, Nikolaevka, Gornyak and Tarasovka of the DPR. Ten counterattacks by Ukrainian attack aircraft were also repelled.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, over the past 24 hours, Ukraine lost up to 670 servicemen, a tank, two combat armored vehicles, five cars, two D-20 guns and a Giatsint-B cannon in the Center’s area of ​​responsibility.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the village of Grigorovka and the settlement of Ostroye in the DPR had been taken under control by units of the “South” military group. Before that, it was also reported that the village of Georgievka had been taken under control.