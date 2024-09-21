MoD: Russian Armed Forces strike Western dry cargo ship with missiles for Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday, September 21, that Russian troops struck a dry cargo ship that was transporting missiles and ammunition supplied to Ukraine by Western countries.

The strike was carried out by “operational-tactical aviation, drones, missile forces and artillery” (the exact type of weapon that hit the ship is not specified). There is also no information about the location of the dry cargo ship’s destruction.

In addition, aviation and artillery destroyed two missile and artillery weapons depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and also struck Ukrainian military personnel in 153 districts.

Ukraine reported a strike on a grain cargo ship last week

On September 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had allegedly attacked a ship carrying grain in the Black Sea. According to him, the dry cargo ship was hit immediately after leaving Ukrainian territorial waters.

Photo: Thomas Peter / Reuters

The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov referred the question to the Ministry of Defense about the information about a possible strike on the ship with grain. “To be honest, we have not seen these statements. Here we need to contact our military, this is apparently connected with the course of a special military operation. Therefore, I cannot say anything on this topic,” he answered the question.

Last year, Russian military forces stopped a cargo ship in the Black Sea with fire

Last August, the crew of the Russian ship Vasily Bykov, patrolling the Black Sea, opened warning fire to stop for inspection the Palau-flagged bulk carrier Sukra Okan, which was heading to the Ukrainian port of Izmail.

The captain of the dry cargo ship did not respond to the demand to stop for inspection. As a result, the Vasily Bykov had to open warning fire from automatic small arms at the ship in order to forcibly stop it. A Ka-29 helicopter with a group of soldiers was raised from the Russian ship for inspection. As a result, the dry cargo ship stopped and was inspected by Russian servicemen. After that, the ship continued on its way to Izmail.

Photo: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

Turkey then warned Russia of the risk of escalating tensions in the Black Sea if the Russian military again allowed a situation similar to the inspection of the bulk carrier Sukra Okan. The Center for Combating Disinformation under the Turkish Presidential Administration noted that it is the ship’s flag that is decisive from the point of view of international law. They also clarified that the inspection of the bulk carrier took place “not in internal Turkish waters, but in international waters.”

Advisor to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Mykhailo Podolyak, called the incident “an attempt to introduce a ‘private law'” and added that Kyiv would give an optimal response.