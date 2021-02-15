The special forces of the Russian army will be equipped with armored vehicles “Tiger-M” with combat modules “Arbalet-DM”, capable of fighting unmanned aerial vehicles, the newspaper writes News…

As told to the publication in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, in 2021, armored vehicles will receive the Central and Western military districts.

A feature of the Arbalet-DM module with the Kord large-caliber machine gun is its complete stabilization, which makes it possible to fire aimed fire not only from a place, but also when the armored vehicle is moving.

In addition, the module software helps to automatically capture and track air and ground targets. During the day, the enemy armored personnel carrier with the help of the “Crossbow” can be detected and detected from 2.5 kilometers away, at night – from 1.5 kilometers. Equipped with such a module “Tigr-M” is designed to guard columns on the march, cover the areas of deployment of troops and conduct reconnaissance.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian military using the latest combat complex with a remotely controlled autonomous module “Arbalet-DM” destroyed a simulated enemy drone.