Russian army says it repelled ‘massive’ Ukrainian drone strike in Crimea

The Russian military claimed on Wednesday that it shot down or disabled ten Ukrainian drones in an attempt to “massive” attack on facilities in the annexed Crimean peninsulaafter a similar incursion of several of these devices into Russian territory.

“A massive drone attack attempt by the kyiv regime on facilities on the Crimean peninsula has been thwarted“, the Russian Defense Ministry announced in a statement.

According to the ministry, Russian anti-aircraft defense shot down six Ukrainian attack drones and four others They were deactivated by electronic means.

On Tuesday, the Russian territory was subjected to a drone strike, which left no damage.

For the first time, one of those devices crashed in the region of the capitalI, Moscow. Three other drones were shot down late Tuesday morning in other regions.

It is not the first time that Crimeaa peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 where its Black Sea fleet is based and from where it carries out part of its offensive in Ukraine, is attacked by drones.

Pilotless aircraft had already targeted the port of Sevastopol in December. In October, the target was a power plant and in August, the General Staff of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

AFP