Thursday, March 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russian army says it repelled ‘massive’ Ukrainian drone strike in Crimea

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 1, 2023
in World
0
Russian army says it repelled ‘massive’ Ukrainian drone strike in Crimea


close

drones and russian soldiers

Drone attack.

Drone attack.

The announcement of the Ukrainian attack was made by the Russian Defense Ministry in a statement.

The Russian military claimed on Wednesday that it shot down or disabled ten Ukrainian drones in an attempt to “massive” attack on facilities in the annexed Crimean peninsulaafter a similar incursion of several of these devices into Russian territory.

See also  Poland wants to give US warplanes intended for Ukraine

(Furthermore: Putin forbids using foreign words in order to ‘protect the country’)

“A massive drone attack attempt by the kyiv regime on facilities on the Crimean peninsula has been thwarted“, the Russian Defense Ministry announced in a statement.

According to the ministry, Russian anti-aircraft defense shot down six Ukrainian attack drones and four others They were deactivated by electronic means.

On Tuesday, the Russian territory was subjected to a drone strike, which left no damage.

For the first time, one of those devices crashed in the region of the capitalI, Moscow. Three other drones were shot down late Tuesday morning in other regions.

It is not the first time that Crimeaa peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 where its Black Sea fleet is based and from where it carries out part of its offensive in Ukraine, is attacked by drones.

Pilotless aircraft had already targeted the port of Sevastopol in December. In October, the target was a power plant and in August, the General Staff of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

See also  World of Tanks, the studio fires the creative director who has expressed support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine

AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Russian #army #repelled #massive #Ukrainian #drone #strike #Crimea

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
WC skiing | Krüger is on his way to the World Cup gold, Hyvärinen is Finland’s top name, Anttola’s great job in goal – HS follows

WC skiing | Krüger is on his way to the World Cup gold, Hyvärinen is Finland's top name, Anttola's great job in goal - HS follows

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result