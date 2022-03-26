Home page politics

Of: Astrid Theil

split

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in conversation with Vladimir Putin. He is considered to be a close confidante – however, numerous informants are said to work in the Russian army. (Archive photo) © Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/dpa

According to the GUR intelligence service, Ukraine has numerous informants in Russia – in the Russian army, but also in political circles and their leadership.

Kyiv/Moscow – According to the Ukrainian defense intelligence service GUR, the Russian army is riddled with informers and has made various “misjudgments”. A “very large number of people” have been recruited to wage guerrilla warfare behind Russian lines, GUR chief Kyrylo Budanov told the US publication the nation on Friday (March 26). The Ukrainian armed forces have also benefited from “misjudgments” by the Russians.

Ukraine war: Russian army just a “medieval concentration of forces”

The situation is still “very difficult”. “We have large Russian forces on our territory* and they have surrounded Ukrainian cities,” Budanov stressed. “As for the prospects for peace, they remain vague and unpredictable despite the negotiations.” warfare,” he said.

Ukrainian Secret Service: Informers in the Russian Army and Politics

Meanwhile, Ukraine is working with informants in Russia*. “We have many informants in the Russian army, not only in the Russian army, but also in its political circles and leadership,” Budanov said. “By November we already knew about the intentions of the Russians.” There are also many informants in the Chechen ranks. “As soon as they start preparing for an operation, we know that from our informants.”

In the Ippen interview, the Eastern Europe correspondent looks from Poland at the Ukraine war and the reaction to a possible attack on NATO territory. (afp/at)*Mekrur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.