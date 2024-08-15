The Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Thursday that Russian forces were able to liberate the town of Kropets and eliminate Ukrainian forces present in the area.

According to a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry, units of the Russian forces’ “North” group, through air strikes and artillery fire, were able to repel the attack of the attacking groups of the 115th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian forces in the direction of Crimean.

Units of the 82nd Airborne Brigade, south of Krymianny, and the 80th Airborne Brigade, west of Russkaya Konobelka, targeted and further attacks by Ukrainian forces were thwarted.

Ukrainian forces’ losses amounted to about 90 soldiers, 5 American-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and 6 armored fighting vehicles.

In addition, the Ukrainian forces present in the area were destroyed, and control over the village of Krobits was restored.

Russian army aviation, drones and artillery thwarted attempts by enemy mobile groups to penetrate deep into Russian territory in the areas of Varvarovka, Safonovka, Sheptukhovka, Kavushok, Alekseevsky and Matviyevka.

Russian forces targeted concentrations of manpower and equipment of the 22nd, 61st, 92nd, and 95th Mechanized Air Assault Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the 1st National Guard Brigade, and the 129th Ground Defense Brigade in the areas of Olgovka, Snagusty, Pogrebkov, Mirny, Zaulishchenki, Uspinovka, and Yuzhny.