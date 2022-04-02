The Russian army outnumbers the Ukrainian one in terms of material and men. Still, she doesn’t win. She makes up for a lack of professionalism with brutality. A guest post.

Kom anyone, at the beginning of the invasion, had thought it possible that the Ukrainian army could hold off the Russian forces for long. After just a few days, however, it became apparent that Moscow’s troops were anything but good against heroically fighting Ukrainians. The army is always a mirror of the social system – this also applies to the Russian armed forces. They are dominated by irresponsibility, corruption, lies and a culture of submission.

Vehicles and weapon systems were often not operational at the beginning of the attack, the soldiers were neither informed about the war aim nor were they adequately cared for, and hardly anyone felt responsible for fallen or wounded comrades. The leadership’s contempt for their own troops is frightening, and morale is correspondingly poor. This also explains the high Russian losses to generals who have to lead from the front, otherwise their teams will not follow them. As in Chechnya, a lack of professionalism is compensated for by genocidal brutality, for example in Mariupol.