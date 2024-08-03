The Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of Ukrainian S-125 launchers

The Russian army destroyed the enemy’s air defense launchers. This was reported by the Defense Ministry in its daily report on events in the special military operation zone.

According to the military department, long-range weapons destroyed two launchers of the S-125 anti-aircraft missile system, as well as a P-18 air target tracking station.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, operational aviation, missile forces and drones have hit 138 areas where Ukrainian military equipment and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are concentrated. Strikes were also carried out on temporary deployment points of foreign mercenaries and fuel depots.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry reported that 59 Ukrainian fighters had surrendered over the past week. Most of them laid down their arms on the section of the combat contact line for which servicemen of the Russian Center Group of Forces are responsible.