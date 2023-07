How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian President Vladimir Putin | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin has estimated more than 26,000 casualties in the Ukrainian army since the start of its counter-offensive on June 4. In just the last 24 hours, the Russian Army has destroyed a record number of 15 Leopard tanks and 20 Bradley armored vehicles.

“We have never destroyed so many foreign (equipment) in a single day,” Putin declared. He also considered the losses in the ranks of foreign mercenaries great “due to their stupidity”, for which he blamed the governments of their countries. He said Western arsenals were running out and the Ukrainian counter-offensive had “failed”.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said in recent days that the counter-offensive is slower than expected as Kiev wants to protect its troops and equipment. But he also acknowledged that the counter-offensive started too late due to a shortage of Western heavy weaponry. With this, the Russian Army was able to strengthen its positions and defense lines.

Ukraine has stressed that if Kiev does not receive the necessary weapons, especially long-range missiles and warplanes, the fighting will drag on for years.