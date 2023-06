How did you feel about the content of this article?

Troops from the Wagner paramilitary group have taken over the Russian city of Rostov, in the region bordering Ukraine. | Photo: EFE / STRINGER

Russian combat helicopters opened fire on a convoy of rebel Wagner group mercenaries on Saturday (24), in the Voronezh region. The group was heading towards Moscow from Rostov, where strategic Russian installations in the war against Ukraine were occupied by the paramilitary group.

The aircraft fired on a column of the Wagner group which, according to the Reuters news agency, had troop transport vehicles and at least one armored tank. The attack took place halfway between Rostov and Moscow – Voronezh is about 600 kilometers away from the Russian capital.

Security in Moscow was tightened after the takeover of Rostov by the paramilitary group, and in a speech on Russian TV, President Vladimir Putin called the Wagner rebellion a “treason”. “Excess ambition and vested interests led to betrayal. All those who deliberately take the path of treason, who have prepared an armed uprising, who have taken the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer unavoidable punishment, will answer both to the law and to our people,” said the Russian president.

In response, Prigozhin assured that his men would not back down. “The president makes a profound mistake when he speaks of treason. We are patriots, we started this fight and we continue to fight for our motherland. We do not want the country to continue to live on the basis of corruption and lies”, said the Wagner leader, who also demanded a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov. , in Rostov.