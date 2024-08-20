Moscow, Kyiv (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

Yesterday, the Russian army announced its control over the city of New York in the Donetsk region, as part of its ongoing advance in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported in its daily report that “Novgorodskoe (the Russian name for the city), one of the largest towns in the Toretsk region and a strategically important logistics center, has been liberated.”

The town was called New York until 1951, when the Soviet authorities during the Cold War renamed it Novgorodsk, then regained its name in the summer of 2021. The town is located 6 kilometers south of the town of Toretsk, which has been under continuous Russian attack for several weeks.

In another context, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said yesterday that Russia has formed three new military groups to enhance security in the areas bordering Ukraine. The groups were named after the regions of “Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk.”

Russian forces have been fighting Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region since August 6, when thousands of Ukrainian troops stormed Russia’s western border.