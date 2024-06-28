The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the Russian army “liberated the village of Razdolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic,” explaining that units of the “South” group of forces were able to control the town of Razdolovka in Donetsk, and the forces also took control of more useful positions.

The statement explained that “the losses of the Ukrainian forces amounted to about 4,410 soldiers, two tanks, 8 armored combat vehicles, 48 ​​vehicles, and 39 field artillery.”

The defense statement indicated that from June 22 to 28, Kiev forces lost 13,820 people killed in the special operation area.

It is noteworthy that Razdolovka is a small town north of Soledar and about 20 kilometers north of Bakhmut.

The town is located near the Bakhmutka and Sukhaya Ruch rivers, which act as natural barriers to the advance of the Russian army.