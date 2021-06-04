In St. Petersburg, a man armed with an ax came to the FSB parking lot and destroyed several cars. The incident was captured on video posted by Baza in its Telegram-channel.

The footage shows a man, he beats the hoods of cars with an ax. Then he put an ax on the asphalt, lay down beside him, the security forces approached him.

According to eyewitnesses, the man behaved inappropriately and shouted that his wife was a member of an organized criminal group.

Law enforcement agencies have established that the attacker is a resident of St. Petersburg. He recently got divorced and is now depressed.