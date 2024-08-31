Russian troops thwarted the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive in the direction of Korenevo and Malaya Loknya

Russian military thwarted attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to advance in the Kursk region. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry.

On August 31, units of the North group of forces, with the support of army aviation and artillery, repelled six attacks by enemy assault groups in the direction of the settlements of Borki, Bakhtinka, Komarovka, Malaya Loknya and Matveyevka. In addition, the Russian Armed Forces thwarted attempts by Ukrainian Armed Forces units to attack in the direction of Korenevo and Malaya Loknya.

The enemy lost about 30 people, two combat armored vehicles and two cars were also destroyed. One Ukrainian serviceman surrendered.

Earlier, the investigation opened a criminal case on a terrorist act in connection with the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Belgorod and the Belgorod region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Russian territory with cluster munitions from the Vampire multiple launch rocket system on the evening of Friday, August 30. As a result of the incident, there are casualties and wounded.