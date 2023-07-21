The Russian armed forces attacked the shipyard and the seaport of Nikolaev. On July 21 the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground Sergey Lebedev reported about it.

In addition, Russian forces hit the Ingul hotel near the shipyard, which housed Ukrainian fighters and foreign mercenaries.

“Several targets were hit in Nikolaev. One of them is the Ingul Hotel, where the Nazis were based along with their foreign instructors, ”the underground worker said. “RIA News”.

According to him, in Nikolaev entrances to this hotel are blocked for several blocks. By this time, only ambulances, firefighters and rescuers are allowed through.

Among other things, several tanks at the Nibulon plant were damaged. This is a shipyard, which is used among other things for the construction of warships. In November 2021, he signed a contract with the French company OCEA for the construction of five high-speed border patrol boats of the OCEA FPB 98 MKI type, which are used by the maritime guard of the State Border Service of Ukraine.

Earlier, on July 20, military expert Alexei Leonkov told Izvestia that the Russian Armed Forces could strike at the port in Ochakovo and Nikolaev, since there is a military infrastructure there. According to him, some military cargo was transported from there.

Before that, on July 18, the Ukrainian media reported that a powerful explosion was heard in Nikolaev. The air defense system worked there.

The RF Armed Forces began to strike at critical Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on October 10 last year. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge, in October 2022.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region.