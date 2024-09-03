Analyzed data on the attack on the training center in Poltava published

Russian troops have launched an Iskander missile at a training center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in Poltava. There are reports that personnel were being trained there at the time. The strike could have killed hundreds of troops.

Foreign military personnel could have been in the center at the time of the strike

The attack took place on the morning of Tuesday, September 3. data channel “Military Chronicle”, we are talking about the 179th training center of the signal troops (military unit A3990). “So far, information from the field is fragmentary, but, judging by indirect information, the Iskander hit the target just as the personnel were forming up,” the channel added.

Photo: Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / RIA Novosti

It is emphasized that the training of Ukrainian specialists in electronic warfare and communications is conducted by foreign instructors, including active servicemen from their countries’ armies. “Considering that they have begun to fly to facilities deep in the rear, it seems that these people have already begun to work. In general, it is worth saying that their arrival and placement in such facilities, the coordinates of which have long been known, simplifies the work of Russian intelligence and missilemen,” the Military Chronicle considered.

Rogov announced the destruction of hundreds of soldiers

In turn, the chairman of the commission of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation on sovereignty issues, co-chairman of the coordinating council for the integration of new regions Vladimir Rogov specified that this is the former Poltava Higher Military Command School of Communications named after Marshal of the Soviet Union Moskalenko. Recently, it specialized in training personnel for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of radar and electronic warfare.

According to his data, at the time of its construction there were more than 500 soldiers on it, and the losses “are in the hundreds,” Rogov asserts.

Another strike in Poltava hit the aviation town

In addition, in the morning, an airfield in the area of ​​the military airfield in Poltava was attacked, the place was cordoned off, ambulances were sent there, reported the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground Sergei Lebedev. “They caught someone serious in the airfield. The explosion was without detonation, but very powerful,” he specified.

Photo: Leo Correa / AP

The Ukrainian TV channel “Public” confirmed that two explosions thundered in the city in the morning. In addition, according to the online map of air raids of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation, the explosions in Poltava occurred against the backdrop of an air raid alarm declared in the region.