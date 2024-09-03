Zelensky admitted the loss of more than 40 soldiers as a result of the Russian Armed Forces’ strike on Poltava

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed major losses as a result of the strike on the training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Poltava. During a video address on his social networks, the politician said that one of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was also hit by a missile strike.

Received preliminary reports on Russian strike on Poltava. Current information suggests two ballistic missiles Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader reported that 41 soldiers were killed in the attack, and another 180 fighters were injured. However, the politician did not specify who exactly was attacked.

Information about the attack by the Russian Armed Forces on the Ukrainian Armed Forces training center in Poltava appeared earlier on September 3.

Frame: Telegram channel Shot

The Russian Armed Forces struck Poltava at a time when mercenaries were conducting training for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Russian Armed Forces fighters struck an enemy training center in Poltava just as foreign mercenaries were training there.

“What is important is who exactly was destroyed during this strike. It is no secret that the training of Ukrainian EW and communications specialists is carried out by foreign military personnel,” said the authors of the Telegram channel “Military Chronicle.”

It is known that the attack was carried out using an Iskander, its target was the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which was in the process of forming up its personnel at the time of its arrival. As noted in the Military Chronicle, the leadership of this brigade last year in exactly the same way brought the unit under a missile attack, which overtook the military during the formation.

Photo: RIA Novosti

Former Rada deputy Mosiychuk revealed the real number of victims in the attack on Poltava

Former Verkhovna Rada deputy Igor Mosiychuk (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) stated that in fact, during the missile strike on the Ukrainian Armed Forces training center in Poltava, more than 600 soldiers were injured, with dozens of fighters becoming victims of the strike.

There are a lot of victims, up to 600, the city’s hospitals are overcrowded Igor Mosiychukformer member of the Verkhovna Rada

The former parliamentarian stressed that responsibility for what happened should be placed on the military leadership of Ukraine. He noted that the commanders should not have allowed such a large concentration of personnel in one place.

Footage of the aftermath of the missile strike also appeared online. One of the missiles damaged the educational and administrative building, while another destroyed the cafeteria building.