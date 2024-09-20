Lebedev: Russian Armed Forces strike Ukrainian Armed Forces ammunition depot in Odessa

The Russian Armed Forces attacked the port infrastructure in Odessa. The coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, reported RIA Novostithat the strike hit an ammunition depot.

There is no information about casualties yet.

At 13:45 a powerful explosion was heard in Odessa. <...> Arrival at the port in the Peresyp area. Hitting a warehouse that was literally loaded with shells and missiles yesterday Sergey Lebedevcoordinator of the Nikolaev underground

Lebedev clarified that a “powerful and multiple detonation” was occurring.

The mayor of Odessa reported on the explosions

Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov reported on his Telegram channel about the explosions amid an air raid alarm and called on local residents to stay in shelters. Half an hour later, an air raid alarm was cancelled.

The UNIAN Telegram channel also wrote about the attack. “Explosions were heard in Odessa. Monitoring chats reported the launch of ballistic missiles on the city,” the publication says.

Telegram– the channel “Typical Odessa” published a photo of a column of smoke that appeared after the Russian Armed Forces’ strike. “There was no shootdown. The air defense missiles missed,” the channel noted.

Telegram– the channel “Vzglyad Partizana”, in turn, reported that shortly before the attack, several ships entered the port of Odessa – their affiliation is still unknown.

Photo: Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / RIA Novosti

Earlier, Russia struck the Azov base in Kharkov

Earlier on September 20, Lebedev spoke about the Russian army’s attack on a school in Kharkov where Azov fighters were stationed (the organization is recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia)According to him, after the strike, a check of documents and phones began.

He added that, according to unconfirmed information, there were also foreign mercenaries at the facility during the strike. In addition, the Russian Armed Forces struck a depot in Kharkov, where a military train with fuel and lubricants and equipment was being loaded – it was supposed to bring reinforcements in the Izyumovsky direction.

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported on the morning of September 19 that three explosions had thundered in the city amid an air raid alarm. According to him, Russia could have struck with three guided air munitions (GAM).