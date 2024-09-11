Russian Armed Forces strike infrastructure facilities in Ukraine

The Russian Armed Forces have carried out strikes on infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. This was reported by Telegram– Mash channel.

Eyewitnesses reported several explosions in Konotop, Sumy Oblast — the city lost electricity. Also, “arrivals” were recorded in the city of Nizhyn, Chernihiv Oblast, and in Poltava Oblast, in the part of Kherson controlled by Kyiv, and in Kramatorsk.

An air raid alert has been declared in several regions of Ukraine. Ukrainian media are reporting an attack from the Black Sea.