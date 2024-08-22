Russian Armed Forces strike bunker in Sumy where Zelensky met with Syrsky with missile

Russian military launched a missile strike on a bunker in Sumy, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously met with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky.

It is noted that the attack was carried out on the territory of the Sumkhimprom plant, where a strategic facility is located. It is not specified whether the Ukrainian leader or command was there at the time of the attack.

In May, the Russian army struck an underground ammunition depot near a research institute. As the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, specified, the institution’s bunkers were used to load missiles for multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Related materials:

Zelensky met with Syrsky in Sumy Oblast on August 22

Volodymyr Zelensky visited the border area of ​​Sumy Oblast, which is adjacent to Kursk Oblast, and held a meeting on the current situation with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on August 22.

The Commander-in-Chief reported on the operational situation in all areas of active operations and, in particular, in the most difficult areas of the front Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

During the meeting, Zelensky raised the issue of the operational situation on the border with Russia, and also discussed with the military leadership the issue of defending the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions in the special military operation (SVO) zone.

Related materials:

In July, Russia attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ “general bunker”

Early in the morning of July 8, a bunker in Krivoy Rog was hit by Kinzhal missiles from MiG-31 aircraft. The site was located on the territory of the Northern Mining and Processing Plant of the Metinvest Group, owned by billionaire Rinat Akhmetov.

At that moment, a large meeting was taking place in the bunker-type command post with the generals of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. War correspondent Andrey Revnivtsev and a number of unnamed Telegram channels stated that the coordinates, location and time were “leaked” by the Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen, who were thus allegedly settling scores with their commanders, against whom they had colossal claims.

In August, Russian troops attacked a command post with high-ranking Ukrainian officers in the Kharkiv region. According to the Telegram channel “Iznanka”, three deputy chiefs of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were eliminated: Generals Drapatiy, Gnatov and Gorbatyuk. In addition, it is indicated that as a result of the strike, the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko was killed.