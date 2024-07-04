Lebedev announced a strike by the Russian Armed Forces on the base of the elite brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine

Russian military launched strikes on the base of the presidential brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. This was reported in a conversation with RIA News coordinator of the Nikolaev underground Sergei Lebedev, citing his colleagues.

According to him, fighters from the elite Ukrainian brigade were involved in an attempted attack on the Belgorod region in the spring.

Russian Armed Forces Attack Ukrainian Military Base Twice

Lebedev said that the Russian Armed Forces attacked the military base of the 1st presidential operational brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine in Vyshgorod twice – at 0:50 and at 1:30.

The explosions were heard in the direction of General Kulchitsky Street, where the main part of the military base and the training ground are located, as well as military barracks, leadership cottages, hangars with military equipment and ammunition depots. Sergey Lebedevcoordinator of the Nikolaev underground

According to him, it was this unit that was the main one in the attempt to attack the Belgorod region last spring.

In June, the Zapad group defeated the 1st Presidential Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

At the end of June, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian troop group “West” had defeated the 1st Presidential Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The Russian army fought with Ukrainian fighters near the settlements of Sinkovka, Petrovpavlovka and Tabayevka in the Kharkov region, Makeyevka and Chervona Dibrova in the Luhansk People’s Republic.

Photo: Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / RIA Novosti

As specified by the Ministry of Defense, Russian troops during the battles with the Ukrainian Armed Forces units occupied more advantageous positions. “The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 400 servicemen, a tank, five pickups, a 155-mm self-propelled artillery unit M109 Paladin made in the USA, two 122-mm combat vehicles of the BM21 Grad multiple launch rocket system and two field ammunition depots,” the department said.

The 1st Presidential Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine took part in battles with the Russian Armed Forces near Kiev

Soldiers of the 1st Presidential Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine accepted participated in the battles for Ilovaisk in 2014, guarded the government quarter of Kyiv during an opposition rally in August 2015, participated in the defense of the Ukrainian capital in February 2022 and in the battles near Lisichansk in the summer of 2022.

The brigade is armed with Cougar armored vehicles with automatic grenade launchers, Spartan armored vehicles with large-caliber machine guns, Dozor-B armored vehicles with thermal imagers and large-caliber machine guns, as well as 3E1 armored personnel carriers with anti-cumulative screens and thermal imagers.