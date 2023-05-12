The grouping of the Russian Armed Forces “Vostok” successfully eliminated seven drones from the arsenal of the Ukrainian army in the Zaporozhye direction. This was announced on Friday, May 12 “RIA News” head of the press center of the group Alexander Gordeev.

“Three aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and four kamikaze UAVs were destroyed by means of air defense, electronic warfare and small arms fire,” he specified.

The interlocutor of the agency also noted that in the Poltavka region, a rocket battery managed to eliminate the temporary deployment point of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), and near the city of Gulyaipole, the crew of the Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount defeated the enemy’s mortar group.

Finally, according to Gordeev, kamikaze drones knocked out an armored car of the enemy “Kazak” in the Malaya Tokmachka area and delivered accurate strikes on two pickup trucks near Novodanilovka.

A day earlier, the head of the press center of the Eastern Group said that Russian soldiers with the Lancet loitering ammunition destroyed the command and staff vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Grigorovka and shot down the enemy Leleka UAV using the Tor anti-aircraft missile system (SAM).

On May 10, footage of the destruction of Ukrainian equipment by Lancet drones appeared. The operational-combat tactical formation of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) (OBTF) “Cascade” is operating in the arsenal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. With the help of the Lancets, they can even destroy enemy guns disguised from drones.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region.

