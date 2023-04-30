Units of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) found and shot down a Ukrainian drone loaded with US-made C4 explosives near Energodar. This was announced on Sunday, April 30, by a representative of law enforcement agencies to RIA Novosti.

In the drone’s container were five plates with explosives of 723 g of TNT each. The plates were equipped with magnetic mounts. Together with them, five detonators and five sets of radio transmitters were transported to produce an explosion.

A law enforcement official noted that the kits could not harm Russian armored vehicles, but could be used against unprotected civilians. Based on this, it was established that the Ukrainian military planned to use the drone to commit sabotage against the civilian population.

Earlier that day, Russian anti-aircraft gunners of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District (ZVO) eliminated the Bayraktar drone, which corrected the fire of artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). After the drone was destroyed, the shooting accuracy of Ukrainian militants dropped significantly.

Also on Sunday, the RF Armed Forces shot down an American Quantix Recon reconnaissance drone used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction near Energodar. The drone could conduct reconnaissance of the area without the participation of the operator.

On April 10, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Lieutenant General Andrei Demin, said that since the start of the special operation to protect Donbass, the Russian air defense systems have destroyed more than 100 Turkish Bayraktar drones.