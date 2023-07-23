Russian fighters repelled the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Zaporozhye direction. This was announced on Sunday, July 23 TASS Oleg Chekhov, head of the press center of the Vostok grouping of troops.

“The enemy’s reconnaissance group in the Lugovskoye area, as well as the Msta-B towed howitzer in the Temirovka area, were opened and destroyed by aerial reconnaissance and artillery fire. Three enemy attacks were repelled in the direction of Rabotino. Tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed, including with the use of heavy flamethrower systems “Solntsepek”, he said.

In addition, according to Chekhov, near Malaya Tokmachka, anti-tank missile systems (ATGM) destroyed several units of military equipment with the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Near Novodanilovka and north of Priyutnoye, airstrikes were carried out against the arsenal and places of concentration of nationalists. Also, with the help of the Osa anti-aircraft missile system (SAM), it was possible to shoot down the enemy Fury drone.

A day earlier, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that in the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the “Eastern” grouping repelled three enemy attacks during the day, destroyed up to 190 military Armed Forces of Ukraine and 13 pieces of equipment, and also stopped the activities of two sabotage groups.

The head of the press center, Chekhov, also said on July 22 that in the Yuzhno-Donets direction, Vostok officers, with the support of artillery, liquidated two reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine west of Makarovka. During the counter-battery fight, they suppressed a mortar crew near Urozhaynoye, destroyed the Msta-B howitzers near Velikaya Novoselka, as well as a counter-battery combat station in the Vodiane area.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

