The Russian Armed Forces launched a counteroffensive in the Kursk region and liberated several villages

The Russian Armed Forces have launched a large-scale counteroffensive in the Kursk region. This information was reported by the Telegram channel Mash.

According to their data, Russian fighters entered Gordeyevka from the villages of Korenevo, Kulbaki, Martynovka and the settlement of Nechayev. As a result, in an hour and a half they managed to occupy the settlement, pushing out the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

At the moment, according to the channel, the Russian Armed Forces are advancing in the areas of Apanasovka and Martynovka. There has been no official information from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Data on the number of liberated villages varies

Telegram channel “War correspondents of the Russian Spring” claimsthat the Tula 106th Airborne Division, the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet (PF), and some Crimean landing force are participating in the operation. According to war correspondents, in a few hours of powerful support from artillery, aviation, and attack drones, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were driven out of almost a dozen villages. At the moment, the operation, which began on the evening of September 10 in the Sudzhansky and Glushkovsky districts of the region, is continuing.

It also turned out that Russian servicemen captured Ukrainian army soldiers during the operation in Kursk Oblast. The enemy soldiers were captured during the liberation of the settlements of Gordeyevka, Vnezapnoye, Viktorovka and Byakhovo. The bulk of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units were put to flight.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are facing the threat of encirclement

As a result of the successful actions of the RF Armed Forces, a threat of encirclement of enemy units located in the area of ​​the Krasnooktyabrsky settlement and the nearby forest is created. About this writes military expert Boris Rozhin on his Telegram channel. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces command now faces a choice: to transfer reserves from another direction to hold positions in the Korenevsky district or to withdraw troops in order to avoid being surrounded.

The situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces is also difficult in the area of ​​Viktorovka. Ukrainian formations may still remain there, but they are under threat of being semi-encircled, which makes it likely that the village will come under the control of the Russian Armed Forces in the near future.

Against the backdrop of the counteroffensive, information began to appear on the Internet about the alleged capture of the village of Zhuravlevka by Ukrainian troops. Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov assuredthat the settlement remains under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. “Yes, the situation there is difficult, there are battles, but it was, remains, and will forever remain Russian territory. There is no enemy there. It is under our control,” he said on his Telegram channel.