Russian snipers use the latest TSVL-8 Stalingrad tactical rifle during a special operation to defend Donbass. It is reported on August 3 TASS with reference to a source in the power structures of the Russian Federation.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, “Stalingrad” worked effectively at a distance of up to 1.5 km, showing high accuracy.

The TSVL-8 Stalingrad is a multi-caliber, multi-caliber sniper rifle designed and manufactured by Lobaev Arms, a private Russian arms company. According to the developers, in the basic assembly, its effective firing range is 1.6 thousand meters.

Earlier, on July 22, it was reported that the latest Russian light drones from the Lastochka complex were used in the area of ​​the special operation in Ukraine. It was noted that during the hostilities they inflicted fire damage on manpower and destroyed several armored targets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).

The day before, it became known that in the course of a special operation to protect the Donbass, the world’s longest-range rifle SVLK-14S “Dusk” created in Russia was used for the first time. It was noted that the advantage of “Twilight” – a combination of powerful cartridges, large caliber and high accuracy of fire over long distances. At the same time, the rifle is quite heavy, and the cartridges for it are very expensive.

Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) on February 24. It was preceded by an aggravation of the situation in the region, an appeal by the leadership of the Donbass republics to the Russian Federation with a request for help, and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the DPR and LPR.

Kyiv has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine, since 2014.

