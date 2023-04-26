Russian forces liquidated the temporary deployment point of the Ukrainian territorial defense and the counter-battery radar station (RLS) in the Kherson direction, Alexei Rulev, head of the press center of the Dnepr group of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation, said on April 26.

“In the area of ​​u200bu200bthe settlements of Nikolaevka, Kamyshanka, Tyagenka and the city of Kherson, artillery fire destroyed a temporary deployment point for territorial defense units, an ACS (self-propelled artillery mount. – Ed.) Gvozdika, an American-made AN / TPQ-36 mobile counter-battery radar and a nomadic mortar crew,” he said.

In addition, 30 Ukrainian militants were eliminated.

On the eve of the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, said that during the day the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Artemivsk direction amounted to up to 360 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, as well as 25 pieces of equipment, including: seven infantry fighting vehicles, eight armored combat vehicles vehicles, seven vehicles, a D-20 howitzer and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

The Kherson region became part of Russia along with the Luhansk and Donetsk people’s republics and the Zaporozhye region following a referendum held there in September 2022. The right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson, has been under the control of Ukrainian troops since November 2022.

