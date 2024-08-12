Ka-52 helicopters strike concentrations of Ukrainian infantry and equipment in Kursk region

Ka-52 helicopter crews struck concentrations of personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region. This was reported with reference to a statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense TASS.

“Army aviation crews on Ka-52 helicopters carried out strikes on the concentration of manpower, armored and automobile military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border area of ​​the Kursk region. The strike was carried out with unguided aircraft missiles and guided aircraft missiles “Vikhr”, – the department reported.

After using the weapons, the helicopter crews performed anti-missile maneuvers, released heat traps and safely returned to their departure base. All targets were reportedly destroyed.

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops drove the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the village of Snagost in the Korenevsky District of the Kursk Region. Military correspondent Yuri Kotenok emphasized that this village was founded on lands donated by the Russian Emperor Peter I to Hetman Mazepa.