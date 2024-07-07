Defense Ministry: Russian intelligence officers captured Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners without firing a shot near Kharkov

Russian intelligence officers managed to capture two shifts of Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) fighters deep in the defense of the Kharkiv region without firing a single shot. This reports The Russian Ministry of Defense, publishing footage of the tank unit commander with the call sign Rubin, who shared details.

The serviceman noted that they faced a difficult task – they had to go 2.5 kilometers deep into the enemy’s defenses. “At a certain point, in theory, there should have been a fight, the guys were ready,” Rubin continued.

When the Russian Armed Forces fighters entered 700 meters, they were able to capture four prisoners and a radio station. “They played a trick on the enemy, the next day the replacement came and took [в плен] and a change,” he added. According to the commander, in his memory this was the first such case when a strong point was taken without any struggle.

Earlier, stormtroopers of the Nevsky volunteer brigade captured a stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic.