Ministry of Defense: Fagot crew destroyed American armored personnel carrier in the SVO zone

The Fagot anti-tank missile system (ATGM) crew destroyed a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in the area of ​​a special military operation (SMO), the Defense Ministry reported. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

As the department indicated, the Ukrainian armored personnel carrier attempted to deliver Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers and ammunition to the SVO zone. The reconnaissance personnel of the Russian Armed Forces transmitted the coordinates to the command post.

“From there, the combat mission was sent to the Fagot crew, which was on duty in its area of ​​responsibility. The servicemen quickly moved to the designated area to destroy the targets,” the Defense Ministry emphasized.

Earlier, the “Fagot” had a defect fixed. It received remote control, thanks to which its operator can be at a safe distance from the ATGM at the moment of firing.