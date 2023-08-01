Servicemen of the RF Armed Forces liquidated two companies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Krasnolimansky direction. On Tuesday, August 1, the commander of the assault detachment with the call sign Katun told reporters.

“For five days, an assault on a section of the area was carried out. Three enemy strongholds were destroyed in this sector. Used grenade launchers, flamethrowers, mortars. All this made it possible to successfully and coordinately complete the combat mission. We destroyed up to two and a half companies of the enemy,” he shared.

In between clashes, the detachment was taken to the rear for rest, as well as intensive 12-hour training. The training program was developed by qualified instructors, taking into account the experience and mistakes of past operations.

“Our task is to preserve the personnel so that no one is confused there, and here maximum actions are being taken to preserve the personnel and complete the combat mission,” emphasized the commander of the assault company with the call sign Kasha.

On the eve of the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that Russian forces repelled two attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnolymansk direction in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).

At the same time, the head of the defense department, Sergei Shoigu, said that the Russian Armed Forces had liberated Kovalevka and Sergeevka from Ukrainian militants in the Krasnoliman direction.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the actions of the Ukrainian military.

