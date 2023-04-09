Russian servicemen of the group of troops “West” in the Kupyansk direction destroyed two sabotage groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). This was announced on Sunday, April 9, by the head of the press center of the group, Sergei Zybinsky.

Also, in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Timkovka, Kotlyarovka, Masyutovka, fighters with the help of artillery fire thwarted attempts to rotate units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Zybinsky, the crews of the Buk and Tor anti-aircraft missile systems eliminated four enemy drones in the area of ​​Vladimirovka, Stelmahovka and Olshany.

“In the course of a counter-battery fight in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Volchanskie Khutor, the crew of the 2A65 Msta-B towed howitzer under the command of Private Alexander Krasyuk destroyed the enemy’s gun D-30,” Zybinsky explained in an interview with “RIA News”.

On April 8, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that over 30 military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction were liquidated in a day. The Russian army hit the enemy units in the areas of Grigorovka, Sinkovka, Peschanoe of the Kharkov region and Stelmahovka of the Luhansk People’s Republic.

On April 6, intelligence officers of the Western Military District said that in the Nakupyan direction, foreign mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to use the tactics of military reconnaissance patrol during a special operation. According to one of the servicemen, if earlier mercenaries were noticed in reconnaissance groups, now they have begun to act more actively.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.