The Ministry of Defense of Russia reported the destruction of over 200 military APU in the DPR

The Russian Armed Forces (AF) killed over 200 Ukrainian servicemen in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of a missile strike. This was announced by the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

It is specified that the blow was struck at the points of temporary deployment of the 24th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and a detachment of special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Konstantinovka.

It is known that about 280 more Ukrainian soldiers were evacuated with injuries of varying severity.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that in the Donetsk direction, assault detachments continue to force out the enemy in the western part of the city of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) and captured four quarters.