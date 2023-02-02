Defense Ministry speaker Konashenkov: Russian Armed Forces destroyed 100 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnoliman direction

The Armed Forces (AF) of Russia destroyed more than 100 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in one direction of hostilities. This was stated to journalists by the official speaker of the Ministry of Defense (MO) of Russia, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

According to Konashenkov, such successes of the Russian Armed Forces were developed in the Krasnolimansk direction, where units of the Center group of troops were able to defeat units of the 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The representative of the Defense Ministry clarified that the clashes took place in the area of ​​​​the village of Karmazinovka in the Luhansk People’s Republic.

In total, with the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian troops lost more than 120 people in this sector.

Earlier it was reported that in the Kupyansk direction, Russian troops inflicted fire damage on units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlovka and Timkovka in the Kharkov region.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the main goal for Russia at the moment is a special military operation and the fulfillment of the tasks set by President Vladimir Putin.