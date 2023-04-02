The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the destruction of over 210 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and mercenaries in the Donetsk direction

Over the past day, the Russian military from the units of the “Southern” group of forces destroyed more than two hundred soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and mercenaries in the Donetsk direction. This was announced on Sunday, April 2, by the Russian Defense Ministry.

As specified in the department, the Russian Armed Forces, using artillery and aircraft, attacked the positions of the Ukrainian military and mercenaries fighting on their side. As a result, the loss of the enemy amounted to over 210 people.