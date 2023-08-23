Russian military destroyed eight strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a day

The Vostok group destroyed eight strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in a day. This was stated by the head of the press center of the group Oleg Chekhov, writes RIA News.

According to him, the Russian military prevented the evacuation of damaged equipment of the Ukrainian army, and also destroyed three points of temporary deployment. “The advanced units of the Vostok group of troops, with the support of artillery and aviation, inflicted fire damage on the enemy in the Urozhayny area,” Chekhov said.

He added that the artillery of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia attacked a point of the Armed Forces of Ukraine northeast of Nikolsky and pickup trucks with manpower in the areas of the Oktyabr state farm and Prechistovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Earlier, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that Russian units were able to occupy three more strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.