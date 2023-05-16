The Russian military destroyed a mobile group on pickup trucks and a reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Akatsiya

The grouping of Russian forces “Vostok” opened and destroyed a mobile group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in two pickup trucks in the Yuzhno-Donetsk direction. This was stated by the head of the press center of the group Alexander Gordeev, writes TASS.

According to the military, intelligence of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia discovered the movement of an enemy mobile group in two pickup trucks in the Novomikhailovka area. The fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed by the crews of self-propelled artillery installations “Acacia”. “The crew of the TOS-1 heavy flamethrower system inflicted a defeat on the enemy’s stronghold south of Prechistovka,” the report says. The reconnaissance group was opened and destroyed by the calculations of self-propelled artillery installations “Acacia”.

In addition, the Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) shot down the Fury drone. A missile attack was repelled in this direction. The calculations of the Buk air defense missile system shot down three missiles of the multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) HIMARS. “Artillery fire inflicted a defeat on concentrations of militants in the areas of the settlements of Malinovka and Novodanilovka,” the military emphasized.

Eliminated “the manpower of the enemy in the hangar in Lobkove, an observation post with a car and militants in the Novoselovka area.”

Earlier, the military destroyed two mortar crews of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnolimansky direction. Russian aviation and artillery worked in this area.