The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of 85 Ukrainian soldiers in the LPR and Kharkiv region

Russian aviation and artillery launched a series of strikes on the positions of the Ukrainian military in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and Kharkiv region. This was stated to journalists by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were deployed near the settlements of Sinkovka, Kislovka, Kamenka, Masyutovka and Novoselovskoe.

“During the day, up to 85 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, and three vehicles were destroyed in this direction,” Konashenkov said.