Russian Armed Forces Damaged a Key Bridge for the Ukrainian Armed Forces Between Pokrovsk and Mirnograd

The Russian Armed Forces damaged a key bridge for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Pokrovsky direction in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This reports Ukrainian edition 06239.

The Russian Armed Forces reportedly damaged the Dimitrov Bridge, a key bridge for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, between Pokrovsk (the Ukrainian name for the city of Krasnoarmeysk) and Mirnograd (the Ukrainian name for the city of Dimitrov) on the eastern outskirts of Pokrovsk. At 4:40 on September 12, the Russian military struck a target on the T-0504 highway, which also leads to Chasov Yar in the DPR.

“There were no reports of casualties,” the publication emphasized. Judging by the video published Telegram– the Donbass Operative channel, at least one span of the bridge was destroyed.

Earlier, Ukrainian soldiers complained about the absence of pro-Ukrainian residents in Pokrovsk. According to them, they are forced to move around the city in civilian clothes in order to attract less attention.