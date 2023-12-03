Military correspondent Rozhin: The Russian Armed Forces near Artemovsk captured the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, held since the spring

Russian army units captured positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Artemovsk that had been held since the spring. About this in my Telegram– war correspondent Boris Rozhin reported on the channel.

He also reports “serious losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and demoralization of personnel complaining about the lack of reinforcements and rotation.”

As military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces Yuri Knuto previously told Lenta.ru, the capture of Artemovsk will protect the Donetsk Republic from attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.