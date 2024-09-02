“Come and See”: Russian Armed Forces Begin to Encircle Ugledar from the Flanks

The Russian Armed Forces have begun to encircle Ugledar from the flanks, reports Telegram– channel “Go and See”.

According to the channel, the Russian army has managed to advance north of Vuhledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). “Come and See” also reports that if the Russian army’s advance continues, then taking control of the city is only a matter of time.

“There is a successful advance north of Ugledar. Vodyanoye is behind the Russian army and has already been cleared,” the source noted.

Earlier it became known about the beginning of the assault on Ugledar. This happened due to the transfer of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Selydove, so they were unable to hold the defense of the city.