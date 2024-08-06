Slavyan Battalion Commander: Thanks to the Russian Armed Forces’ Offensive, the Ukrainian Armed Forces Are Not Shelling Donetsk

Thanks to the advance of Russian troops, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are no longer shelling Donetsk. On the humanitarian significance of the offensive in Donbass told In an interview for Komsomolskaya Pravda, the commander of a battalion of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) with the call sign Slavyan.

“Now their main artillery positions have moved further, to Kurakhovo,” the battalion commander said.

He noted that some of the troops remain scattered in the forest zone of the occupied territories, but the Russian army is destroying such concentrations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Earlier, the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Major General Apti Alaudinov estimated the irreparable losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the special military operation. According to him, they exceeded 700 thousand people, which is an unprecedented figure.