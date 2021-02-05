The Instrument Design Bureau has begun developing the world’s first multipurpose anti-tank missile system (ATGM), which can effectively shoot down drones. This was announced on February 5 by the industrial director of the Rostec weapons complex, Bekkhan Ozdoev.

“This is no longer a highly specialized anti-tank weapon, but a multipurpose defensive and assault weapon capable of effectively hitting not only typical targets – tanks or armored vehicles, but also a whole range of previously” unattainable targets “such as air targets, including unmanned aerial vehicles,” – quotes his words “RIA News“.

Combined homing heads with thermal imaging and optical channels are being developed for the new complex. The new ammunition will be used according to the “fire and forget” principle, Ozdoev stressed.

It is noted that at present, none of the countries have anti-tank systems in service that could effectively engage small-sized, maneuverable and low-contrast targets in the thermal spectrum, like drones. Certain brands of ATGM can shoot down large and low-speed air targets with sufficient thermal radiation, such as helicopters.

Earlier, on February 2, it became known that the High-Precision Complexes holding of the Rostec state corporation plans to create a new Hermes 2.0 strike complex with a faster missile.