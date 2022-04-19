Russian anti-Covid mission in Italy, secret documents

Continue to discuss the mission of the Russians in Italy to face the emergency Coronavirus broke out in ours Village. The secret mails between the Italian foreign ministry and the Kremlin, where everything is placed black on white for the mission of the men of Putin in Italy. It is 8.48 am on 22 March 2020. From the Farnesina – reads the Corriere della Sera – a verbal note sent by theRussian embassy. Communicate the content of the mission coming from Fly. And so she reveals that the Russians had warned the Italian government of the intention of “reclaim“from the virus the public structures getting the green light. But also that Italy had agreed to bear all the expenses for the arrival of 130 people. “Medical brigades have been prepared with facilities and equipment necessary to provide emergency assistance and treat the sick. It is planned to send the special means for the disinfestation of structures and inhabited centers in the infected locations“The document sent diplomatically reveals details of an impossible operation from plan in a few hours.

The text of the agreement – continues the Corriere – reveals instead that from the beginning Italy knew of having to pay all the expenses. An account, it has now been discovered, of over three million euros. The Russians write: “The embassy will be grateful to this ministry if it wishes to obtain competent Italian authorities authorization for the overflight of the Italian territory and the stop at the Pratica di Mare airport. Please also provide for the airport ground service as well as refueling up to 50 tons of fuel as a courtesy. We rely on free refueling of Russian aircraft at Italian airports for the return flight and on the exemption from air navigation taxes, payment of parking area and other airport services “. Not only. The agreement specifies that all other expenses relating to the stay of the Russians in our country will also be a borne by the Italian government.

