Acting Governor of the Ulyanovsk Region Alexei Russkikh announced his intention to participate in the elections for the head of the region. It is reported by RIA News…

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the resignation of the governor of the Ulyanovsk region, Sergei Morozov. Senator Aleksey Russkikh was appointed acting governor of the region.

On April 8, Morozov announced that he had resigned. “Today I turned to the head of our state with a request for voluntary resignation in order to fully focus on solving vital issues at the federal level,” the politician said. According to him, he intends to run for the State Duma.

Acting Governor of the Ulyanovsk Region Alexei Russkikh is a student of the fourth stream in the so-called school of governors.

The program for the training of the personnel management reserve of the civil service, which is popularly called the “school of governors”, was launched in June 2017 on the basis of the Higher School of Public Administration (HSGU) and was prepared on the basis of the best programs of the Sberbank Corporate University, the Moscow School of Management “Skolkovo”, RANEPA and the Higher School of Economics.

Prior to his appointment, he was a member of the Federation Council, a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party.